Marlins' Dee Gordon: Not starting Sunday

Gordon is out of the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers

Gordon will be passed over for a start for the first time since July 2 after going 0-for-8 at the plate to begin his second half. Derek Dietrich will take over at second base, while Martin Prado is bumped up to the leadoff spot.

