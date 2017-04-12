Marlins' Dee Gordon: Picks up three hits Tuesday

Gordon went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Braves.

It was his first multi-hit game of the young season, but Gordon has strung together a six-game hitting streak and is now hitting .286 (8-for-28). The speedy second baseman has a modest two steals and four runs scored so far, but both numbers should rise now that he seems to be finding his stroke at the plate.