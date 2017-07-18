Marlins' Dee Gordon: Three hits including walkoff single Monday
Gordon went 3-for-6 with a run scored and an RBI in Monday's win over the Phillies.
His third hit was the most important, as he laced a bases-loaded line drive into right field in the 10th inning for a walkoff single. It's Gordon's first multi-hit performance since the All-Star break, but he still sports an impressive .340/.375/.396 slash line over his last 12 games with three steals and 13 runs.
