Marlins' Dee Gordon: Three more hits Friday

Gordon went 3-for-5 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's win over the Mets.

The second baseman has three three-hit performances in his last four games and is now hitting .326 (15-for-46) on the year, while the steal was his third in 10 games. After his 2016 campaign was scuttled by an 80-game PED suspension, it looks like Gordon is intent on returning to his impressive 2015 form.