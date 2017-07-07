Marlins' Dee Gordon: Three runs, two steals in Thursday's loss

Gordon went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and two stolen bases in Thursday's loss to the Cardinals.

He'd gone nine games without a successful steal, but Gordon now has 31 on the season to go along with 50 runs and a .291 batting average. He won't provide any power, but the 29-year-old is an elite fantasy leadoff man given his strong three-category production.

