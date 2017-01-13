Dietrich and the Marlins avoided arbitration Friday with a $1.7 million deal, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Dietrich put up an excellent .374 on-base percentage in a career-high 351 plate appearances, but his numbers were also bolstered by a healthy diet of right-handed pitchers. He remains a left-handed option behind Dee Gordon at second base and Martin Prado at third, but he will at least get the money of a premium back-up through his first round of arbitration.