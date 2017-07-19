Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Draws second straight start
Dietrich will start at third base and bat sixth Wednesday against the Phillies, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
With Martin Prado (knee) landing on the disabled list earlier this week for the third time this season, Dietrich looks poised to handle an everyday role at the hot corner until further notice. The 28-year-old brings more power upside to the table than most middle-infield-eligible players, but his immense struggles against left-handed pitching (.226 career average) make him best suited for a platoon role in the long term.
