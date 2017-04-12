Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Gets night off Wednesday
Dietrich is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Braves, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Adeiny Hechavarria's (oblique) recent placement on the 10-day disabled list gives the Marlins less flexibility in the infield these days, but that won't prevent manager Don Mattingly from shielding Dietrich against left-handed pitching. With Dietrich owning a career .212/.275/.333 batting line against southpaws, Miguel Rojas will be tasked with covering third base and batting seventh in the order Wednesday versus Braves lefty Jaime Garcia.
More News
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Three RBI in Friday's win•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Absent from Thursday lineup•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Gets Opening Day nod at third base•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Reaches base three times Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Avoids arbitration with Marlins•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Pinch-hit homer in Wednesday loss•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...