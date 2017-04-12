Dietrich is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Braves, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Adeiny Hechavarria's (oblique) recent placement on the 10-day disabled list gives the Marlins less flexibility in the infield these days, but that won't prevent manager Don Mattingly from shielding Dietrich against left-handed pitching. With Dietrich owning a career .212/.275/.333 batting line against southpaws, Miguel Rojas will be tasked with covering third base and batting seventh in the order Wednesday versus Braves lefty Jaime Garcia.

