Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Hits fourth homer Sunday
Dietrich went 1-for-3 with a solo homer, a walk and two runs Sunday in Milwaukee.
Dietrich made the most of his spot start at second base with Dee Gordon getting a day off. His solo shot to lead off the seventh inning made it 6-3 as Miami ultimately went on to win 10-3. Dietrich is currently stuck behind Gordon at second base and Martin Prado at third base, but his .412 career slugging percentage shows that he's more than your typical utility infielder.
