Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Settling into bench role

Dietrich is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Mets, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Dietrich had been occupying the larger side of a platoon at third base for much of June, but he's settled into a bench role for the past several days following Martin Prado's activation from the DL. It's believed the non-contending Marlins are shopping Prado heavily as the trade deadline approaches, so hope isn't lost on Dietrich regaining something resembling an everyday role in the second half of the season.