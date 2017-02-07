Hood will compete for a spot on the Marlins' bench in spring training.

The 26-year-old has flashed both power and speed in the minors, including 15 home runs and 11 steals in 126 Triple-A games last season, but his lack of plate discipline limits Hood's upside as a major league hitter. The Marlins already have four outfield spots spoken for as well, with Ichiro Suzuki as their fourth OF behind starters Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna, so even if he has a big spring, Hood could be squeezed back to Triple-A New Orleans.