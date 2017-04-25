Marlins' Dillon Peters: Out with broken thumb
Peters broke his left thumb on a comebacker in a start for Double-A Jacksonville on April 17 and he could miss several months, Baseball America's Matt Eddy reports.
He landed on the 7-day DL, and figures to be out until at least June or July. Peters is one of the Marlins' better pitching prospects, but that's not saying much. He had a 2.25 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 13:1 K:BB in 12 innings in the Southern League before the injury.
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Can an improved Gallo stick?
Joey Gallo is showing signs of real improvement, and it's an exciting development for a player...
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...