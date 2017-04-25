Peters broke his left thumb on a comebacker in a start for Double-A Jacksonville on April 17 and he could miss several months, Baseball America's Matt Eddy reports.

He landed on the 7-day DL, and figures to be out until at least June or July. Peters is one of the Marlins' better pitching prospects, but that's not saying much. He had a 2.25 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 13:1 K:BB in 12 innings in the Southern League before the injury.