Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Back to the majors
Steckenrider was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday.
Steckenrider has already had two prior stints with the Marlins this season, allowing two earned runs across four appearances. Set to again provide bullpen help, the right-hander will take the roster spot of Jeff Locke, who was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
