Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Heads back to Triple-A
Steckenrider was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Steckenrider's demotion clears a spot on the active roster for Adam Conley, who was called up from Triple-A in a corresponding move in advance of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Phillies. The right-hander made five appearances out of the bullpen during his latest stint with the big club, giving up one run over 4.1 innings and striking out five.
More News
