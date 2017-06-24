McGowan has an ERA of 2.84 with a 31:14 K:BB in 38 innings this season.

It's the 35-year-old's second season in Miami, and this one is starting to shape up extremely similar to the first one. Last season, McGowan had an ERA of 2.82 with a WHIP of 1.22 in 67 innings, and is posting just a slightly worse ERA with a WHIP of 1.16 this year. Despite the consistency, the veteran reliever hasn't faced many batters in stressful situations, limiting his fantasy potential in even the deepest leagues.