McGowan has allowed four runs and seven hits over 8.2 innings to begin the season.

McGowan posted 6.1 innings of scoreless ball before giving up a run. The right-hander surrendered four runs over 2.1 innings at Seattle on April 19. In 2016, McGowan tossed 67 innings for the Marlins, giving up 21 earned runs and posting a 1.22 WHIP.