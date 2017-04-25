Marlins' Dustin McGowan: Solid start until recent slip-up
McGowan has allowed four runs and seven hits over 8.2 innings to begin the season.
McGowan posted 6.1 innings of scoreless ball before giving up a run. The right-hander surrendered four runs over 2.1 innings at Seattle on April 19. In 2016, McGowan tossed 67 innings for the Marlins, giving up 21 earned runs and posting a 1.22 WHIP.
