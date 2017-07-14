Marlins' Edinson Volquez: Awaits results of MRI
Volquez (knee) underwent an MRI on Friday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Volquez was placed on the 10-day DL with left knee pain a week ago, and has continued to feel discomfort as the second half of the season begins. The right-hander should learn the results of the tests within the next 24 hours, with a definitive timetable coming into focus shortly after.
