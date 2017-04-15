Volquez (0-1) gave up two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out five over 4.2 innings Friday, but was able to come away with a no-decision in a 3-2 win over the Mets.

On the heels of Thursday's 16-inning marathon the last thing the Marlins' bullpen needed was a swift exit from Friday's starter, but Volquez couldn't give them any length and ran his pitch count up to 91 (53 strikes) before being lifted in the fifth. The 33-year-old has a surprising 3.45 ERA and 10.3 K/9 through his first three starts, but his 4.54 FIP is almost identical to last year's 4.63 mark and offers a better reflection of where his season is likely headed. Volquez's next start is scheduled for Wednesday in Seattle.

