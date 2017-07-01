Volquez gave up only one run on three hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings but didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Brewers.

After coughing up 12 earned runs over 13.2 innings in his last three starts, Volquez bounced back with his sixth quality start of the season. The 33-year-old has been streaky this year, so he could be poised for another solid effort Wednesday on the road against the Cardinals.