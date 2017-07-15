Marlins' Edinson Volquez: Diagnosed with patellar tendinitis
Volquez (knee) was diagnosed with patellar tendinitis, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Manager Don Mattingly sounded confident that the patellar tendinitis would be more of a short-term issue than a long-term one. He will miss his next scheduled start Sunday, but he may be available for the club's next turn through the rotation.
