Volquez (knee) was diagnosed with patellar tendinitis, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Manager Don Mattingly sounded confident that the patellar tendinitis would be more of a short-term issue than a long-term one. He will miss his next scheduled start Sunday, but he may be available for the club's next turn through the rotation.

