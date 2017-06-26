Volquez (4-8) allowed just two runs on five hits and five walks while striking out four batters through five innings during Sunday's win over the Cubs.

The veteran has mixed and matched high-end results with stinkers this season, and his game-to-game inconsistency makes him a maddening fantasy asset. After all, Volquez recently allowed just a single run through 22 innings over a three-game stretch that included his no-hitter, but then he followed it up with two duds (10 runs allowed over 8.2 frames). Volquez projects to face Milwaukee at Miller Park in his next start, and he enters the outing with a mediocre 4.15 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 8.3 K/9.