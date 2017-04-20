Volquez (0-2) gave up four runs on five hits and four walks in just three innings in a loss to the Mariners on Wednesday.

After giving up runs in each frame, Volquez was yanked for reliever Dustin McGowan, who proceeded to give up another four runs. Volquez's first two starts seemed to offer some promise, but he's stumbled since, walking four batters in consecutive starts and pitching just 7.2 innings combined in that time. It's hard to trust him, but at least Volquez will have a reasonably decent matchup against the Phillies next week.