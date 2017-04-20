Marlins' Edinson Volquez: Lasts only three innings Wednesday
Volquez (0-2) gave up four runs on five hits and four walks in just three innings in a loss to the Mariners on Wednesday.
After giving up runs in each frame, Volquez was yanked for reliever Dustin McGowan, who proceeded to give up another four runs. Volquez's first two starts seemed to offer some promise, but he's stumbled since, walking four batters in consecutive starts and pitching just 7.2 innings combined in that time. It's hard to trust him, but at least Volquez will have a reasonably decent matchup against the Phillies next week.
More News
-
Marlins' Edinson Volquez: Chased early Friday•
-
Marlins' Edinson Volquez: Starting Friday instead of Saturday•
-
Marlins' Edinson Volquez: Hit with first loss Sunday•
-
Marlins' Edinson Volquez: Impressive in Miami debut•
-
Marlins' Edinson Volquez: Named Opening Day starter•
-
Marlins' Edinson Volquez: Named Opening Day starter•
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...