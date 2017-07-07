Marlins' Edinson Volquez: Moved to DL
Volquez (knee) was placed on the 10-day DL on Friday, retroactive to July 6, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Manager Don Mattingly has downplayed the severity of the injury. With the backdated stint, Volquez will be eligible to return as soon as July 16 -- for the Marlins' third game after the All-Star break. Chris O'Grady was recalled to take Volquez's spot on the active roster.
