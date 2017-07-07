Marlins' Edinson Volquez: Not expected to miss time
Manager Don Mattingly said he doesn't expect Volquez (knee) to miss significant time, Tim Healey of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Volquez was removed after four innings in his last start due to some left knee pain, but further evaluations have assured the team it isn't anything overly concerning. "It's something that he's had in the past," said Mattingly. "A little bit of rest, a little bit of medication, I feel like after the [All-Star break] he'll be ready to roll." All signs indicate Volquez will be back on the mound sometime between June 14 and June 16, when the Marlins host the Dodgers for a three-game set.
