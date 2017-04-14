Volquez will start Friday's game against the Mets, Andre C. Fernandez of The Miami Herald reports.

Volquez will be moved up one day to replace Adam Conley, who threw 19 pitches in Thursday's 16-inning marathon. The Marlins likely will just move Conley back to Saturday, but it is possible the team could instead use Jose Urena or a minor league call-up. Volquez will now face Noah Syndergaard instead of Jacob deGrom.