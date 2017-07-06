Manager Don Mattingly said Volquez was removed after four innings due to a "balky" knee, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

This helps explain why Volquez was lifted after tossing just 65 pitches Wednesday. The severity of the injury is unclear at this point, but he's expected to see team doctors in the coming days, so there should be a better idea about how long he might be sidelined after that. In the meantime, his status for his next start remains uncertain.