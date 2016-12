Araujo was designated for assignment on Friday, MLB.com's Joe Frisaro reports.

The Marlins made the Brad Ziegler signing official on Friday and needed to clear a spot on the 40-man roster, so Araujo was designated for assignment to accommodate. He has a 4.35 ERA in 62 big league innings and has yet to harness his pitches (12.6 percent walk rate) to the point that he can be an effective major league reliever.