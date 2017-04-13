Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Blasts first two homers of season Wednesday
Stanton went 2-for-3 with a walk and a pair of two-run home runs in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Braves.
The long balls were his first of the season, but it was only a matter of time before Stanton began putting souvenirs in the seats. The right fielder is now slashing .290/.371/.517 through eight games, and given his track record, Wednesday's outburst could be the beginning of a homer barrage.
