Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Blasts first two homers of season Wednesday

Stanton went 2-for-3 with a walk and a pair of two-run home runs in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Braves.

The long balls were his first of the season, but it was only a matter of time before Stanton began putting souvenirs in the seats. The right fielder is now slashing .290/.371/.517 through eight games, and given his track record, Wednesday's outburst could be the beginning of a homer barrage.