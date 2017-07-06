Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Crushes two homers Wednesday
Stanton went 3-for-4 with a walk, two home runs and four RBI in Wedensday's 9-6 win over the Cardinals.
The blasts came on consecutive at-bats in the first and second innings, giving Stanton 23 homers on the year and his 22nd career multi-homer game. The 27-year-old looks more than ready to defend his Home Run Derby crown prior to next week's All-Star Game.
More News
-
Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Homers again, reaches 50 RBI•
-
Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Reaches 20-homer mark•
-
Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Slams 19th homer of 2017 on Friday•
-
Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Launches 18th homer Monday•
-
Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Homers in Tuesday's return•
-
Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Back in action Tuesday•
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...