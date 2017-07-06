Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Crushes two homers Wednesday

Stanton went 3-for-4 with a walk, two home runs and four RBI in Wedensday's 9-6 win over the Cardinals.

The blasts came on consecutive at-bats in the first and second innings, giving Stanton 23 homers on the year and his 22nd career multi-homer game. The 27-year-old looks more than ready to defend his Home Run Derby crown prior to next week's All-Star Game.