Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Enters break on high note

Stanton went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs and four runs scored during Sunday's win over the Giants.

The slugger enters the All-Star break with a .277/.360/.572 slash line, 26 bombs, 58 RBI and 60 runs. Most importantly, of course, is that Stanton is also healthy. Barring injury, he should cruise to career-best numbers across the board.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast