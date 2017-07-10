Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Enters break on high note
Stanton went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs and four runs scored during Sunday's win over the Giants.
The slugger enters the All-Star break with a .277/.360/.572 slash line, 26 bombs, 58 RBI and 60 runs. Most importantly, of course, is that Stanton is also healthy. Barring injury, he should cruise to career-best numbers across the board.
More News
-
Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Slugs 24th homer Friday•
-
Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Given breather Thursday•
-
Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Crushes two homers Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Homers again, reaches 50 RBI•
-
Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Reaches 20-homer mark•
-
Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Slams 19th homer of 2017 on Friday•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...