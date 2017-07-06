Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Given breather Thursday

Stanton is not in the Marlins' lineup Thursday against the Cardinals, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Fresh off launching a pair of home runs Wednesday, Stanton will take a seat for the matinee clash following a night game, and he should be back in the lineup Friday. Ichiro Suzuki gets the nod in right field and bats seventh.

