Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Given breather Thursday
Stanton is not in the Marlins' lineup Thursday against the Cardinals, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Fresh off launching a pair of home runs Wednesday, Stanton will take a seat for the matinee clash following a night game, and he should be back in the lineup Friday. Ichiro Suzuki gets the nod in right field and bats seventh.
