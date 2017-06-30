Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Homers again, reaches 50 RBI
Stanton ripped his 21st homer as part of a 2-for-4 effort with a pair of runs in Wednesday's loss to the Mets.
The RBI was No. 50 on the year for Stanton, and he's provided 50 runs to boot, putting him on pace for career highs in both of those categories as well as home runs. Although he whiffed twice in this one, Stanton has still cut his strikeout rate noticeably this season, leading to a bit of an uptick in batting average; of course, that'll never be a strength for him, but his current .274 mark is most welcome after he hit .240 last year.
