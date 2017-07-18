Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Homers twice against Phillies

Stanton went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI during Monday's win over Philadelphia.

Stanton is now up to seven homers in July and 28 for the season. Alongside the bombs, he sports a .275/.363/.580 slash line with 62 RBI and 63 runs, and the outfielder projects to remain an elite fantasy asset moving forward. Barring injury, he has an excellent shot at leading the National League -- and potentially all of baseball -- in home runs.