Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Launches fifth homer Friday
Stanton went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's loss to the Padres.
Don't look now, but the big man has homered in consecutive games and three times in his last six starts, giving him five bombs on the season to go along with a very Stanton-esque .267/.348/.533 slash line. As long as he can stay healthy, expect to see his name among the league's home run leaders in short order.
