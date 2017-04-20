Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: On base five times Wednesday

Stanton went a perfect 3-for-3 with a solo homer and two walks in a 10-5 loss against the Mariners on Wednesday.

It's amazing that the Marlins got blown out in a game that saw Stanton and Christian Yelich combine to get on base eight times, including two home runs. Stanton came in hitting just .226 with a .715 OPS, but that's the beauty of April -- this big game raised his average to .268 and his OPS to .854.