Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: On base five times Wednesday
Stanton went a perfect 3-for-3 with a solo homer and two walks in a 10-5 loss against the Mariners on Wednesday.
It's amazing that the Marlins got blown out in a game that saw Stanton and Christian Yelich combine to get on base eight times, including two home runs. Stanton came in hitting just .226 with a .715 OPS, but that's the beauty of April -- this big game raised his average to .268 and his OPS to .854.
