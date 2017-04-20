Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: On base five times Wednesday

Stanton went a perfect 3-for-3 with a solo homer and two walks in a 10-5 loss against the Mariners on Wednesday.

It's amazing that the Marlins got blown out in a game that saw Stanton and Christian Yelich combine to get on base eight times, including two home runs. Stanton came in hitting just .226 with a .715 OPS, but that's the beauty of April -- this big game raised his average to .268 and his OPS to .854.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories