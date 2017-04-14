Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Out of lineup Friday

Stanton is not in the Marlins' lineup Friday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

This looks to be a simple day off for the slugger, allowing for Ichiro Suzuki to get the start in right field. Stanton is off to a solid start on the season, slashing .270/.349/.459 with two home runs through nine games.

