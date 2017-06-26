Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Reaches 20-homer mark
Stanton went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Sunday's win over the Cubs.
Fantasy owners will want to keep those fingers crossed because Stanton has now started 70 of 74 games. When healthy, he's established himself as an elite fantasy asset, and this year's 20 homers, 49 RBI, 47 runs and .274/.357/.551 slash line affirm it.
