Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Slugs 24th homer Friday
Stanton went 2-for-5 with a double and a two-run homer in Friday's win over the Giants.
He's now regained the Marlins' team lead in homers from Marcell Ozuna with 24, and Stanton's hitting .296/.367/.667 with three homers and six RBI through the first week in July. As long as he can stay healthy in the second half, the right fielder seems poised to deliver the kind of monster power performance that's been expected of him ever since he broke into the majors as a 20-year-old in 2010.
