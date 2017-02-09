Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Will play for Team USA in WBC

Stanton will play for Team USA in the WBC, The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

He'll join the Orioles' Adam Jones and the Pirates' Andrew McCutchen in the starting outfield for Team USA, while his Marlins teammates Christian Yelich and A.J. Ellis will also be on the bench for the squad. Stanton is coming off the worst season of his career, as various injuries limited him to 119 games with a career-low .240 batting average and .815 OPS, and his inability to stay off the DL has so far prevented the 27-year-old from becoming the fantasy superstar his elite power would suggest he could be.