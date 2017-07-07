Marlins' Ichiro Suzuki: Becomes all-time foreign-born MLB hit leader
Suzuki got a start in right field Thursday and went 2-for-3 with a walk, passing Rod Carew to become MLB's all-time foreign-born hit leader, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
The 43-year-old now has 3,054 career base hits in MLB, putting him 24th on the overall all-time rankings with Rickey Henderson's 3,055 next in his sights. Suzuki's .222/.263/.296 slash line indicates the future Hall of Famer is a shadow of his former MVP self, but he can still play solid defense and could find employment as a bench bat beyond 2017 if he chooses, allowing him to take a run at cracking MLB's all-time top 20 in career hits despite not coming over from Japan until his age-27 season.
More News
-
Marlins' Ichiro Suzuki: Homers against Pirates•
-
Marlins' Ichiro Suzuki: Goes hitless in rare start Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Ichiro Suzuki: Homers at old stomping grounds•
-
Marlins' Ichiro Suzuki: Continues to struggle•
-
Marlins' Ichiro Suzuki: Picks up two hits Sunday•
-
Marlins' Ichiro Suzuki: Enters lineup Sunday•
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...