Suzuki got a start in right field Thursday and went 2-for-3 with a walk, passing Rod Carew to become MLB's all-time foreign-born hit leader, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The 43-year-old now has 3,054 career base hits in MLB, putting him 24th on the overall all-time rankings with Rickey Henderson's 3,055 next in his sights. Suzuki's .222/.263/.296 slash line indicates the future Hall of Famer is a shadow of his former MVP self, but he can still play solid defense and could find employment as a bench bat beyond 2017 if he chooses, allowing him to take a run at cracking MLB's all-time top 20 in career hits despite not coming over from Japan until his age-27 season.