Suzuki went 0-for-3 with three groundouts in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Mariners.

The hitless performance dropped Suzuki's average to .067 (1-for-15) on the young season, and he's also struck out six times in 15 plate appearances. The 43-year-old former batting champion isn't a starter and can't do much with the bat in the twilight of his career. He'll probably steal a few bags here and there, but he's mainly a bench option in deep NL-only affairs.