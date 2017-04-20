Marlins' Ichiro Suzuki: Homers at old stomping grounds
Suzuki went 2-for-4 with his first homer of the year in Wednesday's road loss to the Mariners.
It was a garbage-time homer with the Marlins down 10-4 and no one on base, but it was still a great moment for Ichiro, who spent 12 remarkable years in Seattle. This could have been his last MLB game at Safeco Field (where he hadn't appeared since 2014 until this series), but you never know -- he doesn't seem all that inclined to retire after this season ends. That said, he's hitting just .158 in the early going while serving as the Marlins' fourth outfielder.
