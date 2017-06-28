Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Day off Wednesday
Realmuto is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Realmuto gets the day off after starting the past five games, going 4-for-16 with one home run and three RBI during that span. In his place, A.J. Ellis will catch and bat seventh in the order.
