Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Heads to bench Sunday

Realmuto is out of the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers.

Realmuto has started each of the first two games of the second half and seven in a row overall, so it was likely time for a regular day off. A.J. Ellis will man the backstop in his stead.

