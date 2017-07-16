Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Heads to bench Sunday
Realmuto is out of the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers.
Realmuto has started each of the first two games of the second half and seven in a row overall, so it was likely time for a regular day off. A.J. Ellis will man the backstop in his stead.
More News
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Pops eighth homer Friday•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Three more hits in Monday's loss•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Three-hit effort as fill-in leadoff man•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Mans leadoff spot•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Day off Wednesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...