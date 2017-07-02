Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Mans leadoff spot
Realmuto will catch and assume leadoff duties in Sunday's game against the Brewers, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Realmuto isn't expected to stick in the leadoff spot beyond Sunday since regular table setter Dee Gordon is simply receiving the day off for rest. The backspot has typically occupied the No. 6 or 7 spot in recent games that both he and Gordon have appeared in.
