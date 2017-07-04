Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Not starting Tuesday
Realmuto is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Cardinals.
Realmuto will finally get a breather after starting five games in a row and 10 of the last 11 overall. A.J. Ellis is set to take over behind the plate for Tuesday's starter, Jose Urena.
