Realmuto is not in the lineup Saturday against the Mets, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Realmuto will get the day off while A.J. Ellis takes over behind the dish. The 26-year-old is off to a nice start to the season, going 13-for-34 (.382) with seven runs and seven RBI through nine games.

