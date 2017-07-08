Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Pops eighth homer Friday

Realmuto went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's win over the Giants.

With the Marlins' offense now healthy, Realmuto has found himself hitting in the bottom half of the order more often than not lately despite a .303/.359/.464 slash line with eight home runs. The 26-year-old is solidifying his spot as one of the top fantasy catchers in baseball this season, but don't be surprised if his workload gets reduced a bit in the second half after playing in 73 of Miami's first 85 games.