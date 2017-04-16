Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Returns to action Sunday
Realmuto (illness) is back in the lineup Sunday against the Mets.
Realmuto was given his second day off in three games Saturday, and it was later reported that he was feeling a bit under the weather. The 26-year-old and his 1.124 OPS will return to action Sunday, where he'll resume his spot in the batting order as the team's No. 2 hitter.
